Rupee slips 4 paise to 68.79 versus US Dollar in early trade

In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
The rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 4 paise to 68.79 against the United States (US) dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, amid sustained foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices.
Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as market participants are awaiting cues from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on July 31.
Moreover, strengthening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas kept pressure on the Indian rupee, they added.
The rupee opened weak at 68.73 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 68.79, down 4 paise over its last close.
The rupee had settled at 68.75 against the US dollar on Monday.
Besides, market participants are also looking forward to the US and China trade talks, which can impact rupee movement.
The US and Chinese officials are restarting negotiations in Shanghai on Tuesday in an effort to resolve the year-long trade dispute.
Meanwhile, a positive opening in domestic equities supported the local unit and restricted the fall.
