Rupee slips 6 paise to 73.90 against US dollar

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The rupee depreciated 6 paise to 73.90 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday in line with weaker Asian peers amid concerns over a new coronavirus strain.
Traders said the domestic unit is weak tracking tepid cued from most regional currencies on concerns that a infectious new coronavirus strain could slow down the prospects of a global economic recovery.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.89 against the US dollar, then inched lower to 73.90 against the greenback, registering a fall of 6 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, rupee had settled at 73.84 against the American currency.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.24 per cent to 90.43.
“ The US dollar continued to find safe haven demand as the new coronavirus variant in the UK could disrupt the economic recovery," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Further, Asian currencies were trading flat to weak this Wednesday morning and could weigh on sentiments, the note added.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,153.00 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.44 per cent to $49.36 per barrel.
