Forex

Rupee slips 7 paise to 73.42 against US dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on October 19, 2020 Published on October 19, 2020

The rupee opened on a flat note and depreciated 7 paise to 73.42 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday on fresh demand for the US currency from crude and gold importers.

However, capital inflows and strong domestic equities limited the local currency’s fall to some extent.

The local unit opened at 73.38 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market, then lost ground and touched 73.42, down 7 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the domestic unit settled at 73.35 against the greenback.

“Rising COVID-19 cases has prompted investors to move towards the safe haven appeal of the US dollar,” Reliance Securities said in a research note.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09 per cent to 93.76.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 19, 2020
rupee
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.