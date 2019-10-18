Rupee slips marginally in opening deals

The rupee was down 4 paise at 71.20 per US dollar in opening deals on Friday due to increased demand for the greenback from importers. After opening on a flat note, the rupee lost some ground as the morning trade progressed.

However, easing crude oil prices and lower US currency against its key rivals rendered some support to the Indian currency, forex dealers said. Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures was down 0.47 per cent at $ 59.57 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.01 per cent to 97.60. The rupee had logged 27 paise gains on Thursday.