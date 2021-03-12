Forex

Rupee surges 20 paise to 72.71 against USD

PTI Mumbai | Updated on March 12, 2021

The Indian rupee jumped 20 paise to trade at 72.71 against the US dollar in opening deals on Friday, taking cues from positive equity markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian unit opened at 72.66 but parted with some gains as trade progressed and quoted higher by 20 paise at 72.71 to the dollar.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the domestic currency had edged marginally higher by 2 paise to end at 72.91 a dollar.

Forex market was closed on Thursday on account of ‘Mahashivratri’.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.16 per cent to 91.56.

Published on March 12, 2021
