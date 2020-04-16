Rupee tanks 36 paise to hit all-time low of 76.80 in early trade

And they all fell down...
The Indian rupee tanked 36 paise to an all-time low of 76.80 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking weak domestic equities and sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country.
Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to strengthening of the US dollar against the basket of currencies as investors fled to safe haven Greenback amid weakening risk appetite in the markets.
The rupee opened weak at 76.75 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to hit an all-time low of 76.80, down 36 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 76.44 against the US dollar on Wednesday.
The currency could also track local equity markets which started on a negative note as Asian stock markets are set to tumble amid increasing gloomy economic outlooks for Asia, Reliance Securities said in a report.
IMF said on Thursday that Asia’s economic growth this year will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years, as the coronavirus crisis takes an “unprecedented” toll on the region’s service sector and major export destinations, the report noted.
Moreover, market participants are also concerned that the sharp rise in coronavirus cases, could weigh on the economy.
The number of cases around the world linked to the new coronavirus has crossed over 20 lakh. In India, nearly 12,000 coronavirus cases have been reported so far.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.44 per cent to $28.09 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets, as they bought shares worth Rs 1,358.66 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data.
Domestic bourses opened on a negative note with benchmark indices Sensex trading 116.89 points lower at 30,262.92 and Nifty down by 36.50 points at 8,888.80.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.46 per cent to 99.91. x
