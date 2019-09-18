Rupee weighed down by geopolitical tensions

Where creating wealth for founders, investors is a mission
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
BL Research Bureau
The rupee last week gained nearly one per cent and ended the week at 70.92 against the dollar, above an important resistance of 71, also breaking a significant resistance band between 71.40 and 71.60. During the past week, the rupee made a high of 70.86; a four weeks high.
Because of the unease triggered by tension in the middle east following the attack on Saudi oil facilities by Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Indian currency witnessed sell-off and opened the current week lower at 71.68 against the dollar on Monday, below important support at 71.40. Even though the rupee attempted to recover, the prevailing global sentiment weighed on the rupee.
Indian equity markets too felt the heat. The FPIs have net sold ₹915 crore worth of shares in the last five trading sessions, majority of it coming on Tuesday’s session where the net selling was at ₹808 crore.
Inflation data released last week shows that it remains subdued where CPI for August stood at 3.21 per cent whereas the WPI for August stood at 1.08 per cent. This has yet again opened the argument for more than expected interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the October meeting. The RBI governor has said that growth is the highest priority and that he needs time to assess the impact of the attacks in Saudi Arabia on oil supply scenario.
The European Central Bank’s actions have increased the pressure on RBI to cut rates, further. The ECB cut the benchmark rate by 0.1 per cent to record a low of minus 0.5 per cent, pushing the rates further into negative territory. It has also resumed the bond-buying program according to which it will pump in 20 billion euros every month into the economy. However, it is to be noted that these rate cuts indicate a lack of growth in major economies.
In the US, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Fed meets this Wednesday, and the expectation is that there will a 25-bps cut in the policy rate.
Key levels:
On Tuesday too, the rupee slid after a weak opening at 71.83 and ended the session at 71.78 after recording an intra-day low of 71.97. Currently, it is hovering around critical support of 72, a break of which could intensify the selling in the Indian currency. Below the 72-level, the rupee will find support at 72.4. Alternatively, if 72 levels can arrest the weakness, the rupee will most likely inch towards the price band between 71.40 and 71.60.
Unless the geopolitical tensions in the middle east comes to a halt, the rupee is expected to face selling pressure, and the probability of it moving lower towards 72 and 72.4 is high.
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
Better Life Farming imparts training on a range of eco-friendly farming practices
SCERMLIND’s wearable device collects health data under various parameters during intense exercise
Digital only mobile-first neobank Yelo has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Matrix Partners ...
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports