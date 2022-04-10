Four of top 10 companies lose over ₹1 lakh crore in m-cap

The combined market valuation of four of the ten most valued firms tumbled ₹1,05,848.14 crore last week, with IT majors TCS and Infosys emerging as the biggest laggards.

While the market valuation of Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys and Bajaj Finance declined, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel emerged as the gainers with a combined addition of ₹51,628.12 crore.

Among the four firms, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tumbled the most by ₹40,640.76 crore to stand at ₹13,49,037.36 crore.

Infosys' market capitalisation (m-cap) tanked ₹36,703.8 crore to reach ₹7,63,565.13 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) eroded by ₹25,503.68 crore to ₹17,70,205.42 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped by ₹2,999.9 crore to ₹4,45,810.84 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) jumped ₹24,048.06 crore to ₹5,12,857.03 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed ₹12,403.56 crore to ₹5,24,180.57 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI) added ₹7,050.44 crore, taking its valuation to ₹4,60,599.20 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation rallied by ₹4,880.07 crore to ₹8,40,204.91 crore.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped ₹1,949.67 crore to ₹4,18,574.86 crore and that of HDFC went higher by ₹1,296.32 crore to ₹4,45,659.60 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Airtel.

Last week, the Sensex slipped 170.49 points or 0.28 per cent, while the Nifty shed 113.90 points or 0.64 per cent.