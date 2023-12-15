Gateway Distriparks Limited’s shares were up by 0.63 per cent after the company introduced a new high-capacity container train, commencing its inaugural journey today, with two more trains anticipated by March 2024. This addition will bring the total number of container trains to 34 by the end of the fiscal year, aligning with the company’s commitment to growth, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

The high-capacity trains, secured on a long-term lease, are deployed to leverage the capabilities of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). Designed for heavier loads and faster transit times, the corridor enhances logistics operations, and GDL’s North and West India locations optimise the benefits of the DFC through an efficient hub-and-spoke model.

GDL has also introduced 60 new road trailers compliant with BS6 emissions standards. The company is also actively converting existing diesel vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and exploring the integration of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the near future.

Prem Kishan Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “At Gateway Distriparks, our focus remains on sustainable growth and innovation, geared towards providing optimal services to our clients. The fleet expansion and strategic network utilization, coupled with our commitment to eco-friendly logistics practices, mark a significant stride in our journey towards operational excellence.”