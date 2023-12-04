Genesys Middle East Ltd., a subsidiary of Genesys International Corporation in Saudi Arabia, has received contract for the 3D Digital Twin mapping of the Holy City of Mecca by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The project is valued at ₹26 crore.

On receipt of project, Sajid Malik, CMD of Genesys International, stated, “The digital twin of the Holy Shrine of Mecca is a great responsibility, and our team’s expertise and dedication aim to make it a great testament to our technology platform. We look forward to contributing significantly to Saudi Arabia’s growing infrastructure landscape and continuing to provide exceptional value to the government and our clients.”

The company informed in its regulatory filing about the completion of 3D Indoor Mapping of 27 airports for the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). Simultaneously, in India, Genesys has launched the new India Map stack, targeting advanced platforms in consumer, logistics, automotive, and infrastructure areas. The company had recently partnered with the Survey of India , Government of India.

Genesys International Corporation stock trades at ₹419 on the NSE, up by 1.48 per cent at 9:46 am on Monday.