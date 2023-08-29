Gensol Engineering Ltd.’s shares were up by 5 per cent after the company reported clinching two international Solar Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (Solar EPC) projects in Dubai in collaboration with the Dubai Government Workshop Warehouse and Dubai Police. The projects will substantially contribute to Dubai’s green energy landscape, aligning with its sustainability vision.

The Dubai Government Workshop Warehouse project is set to be operational by November 2023, with the Dubai Police project following suit in June 2024. These timelines align with the UAE’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050, reinforcing Gensol’s role as a dependable provider of sustainable solutions in the region.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Managing Director, Gensol Engineering Limited, said, “We are delighted with the new prestigious order wins in Dubai. With this, we also venture into international markets and mark a significant step towards fulfilling our global vision of driving sustainable energy transitions. In addition, multiple orders will be announced in the coming months.”

The shares were up by 5 per cent to Rs. 1747 at 10.59 a.m. on the BSE.