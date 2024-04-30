Geojit Financial Services has posted 48 per cent increase in its PAT in FY24 at ₹149 crore against ₹101 crore. The profit before tax is ₹52 crore — an increase of 73 per cent.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 (150 per cent) per equity share of ₹1 each for the financial year 2023-24. The Board also approved an investment of up to $1 million to establish an entity in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) for expanding capital market business, a press release said.

Consolidated revenueincreased by 39 per cent from ₹448 crore to ₹624 crore. EBITDA increased by 53 per cent to ₹244 crore. Consolidated revenue for the quarter is ₹209 crore, up 79 per cent.

As on March 31, the company’s assets under custody and management stood at ₹93,000 crore.