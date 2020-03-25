Geojit to remain open during national lockdown

With stock exchanges and brokers being classified as essential services by the Central and State governments, Geojit Financial Services has announced that it will continue to offer its services to meet the investment needs of its clients, with a limited number of staff.

Geojit MD CJ George said: “These are difficult times for everyone. The safety and health of our clients and staff are top priority, but as stock market operations will continue, we will strive to offer all assistance to our clients.”

He added: “All SEBI-notified entities in the capital markets are also exempted and hence clients will not have difficulty in availing services.”

A majority of Geojit’s staff will work from home, and all clients will be able to contact their respective branch numbers and transact digitally or via phone. Arrangements have been made for essential staff to work from the company’s head office as well.