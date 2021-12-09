GMM Pfaudler announces ESOP for key employees

GMM Pfaudler on Thursday announced an Employee Stock Option Plan program for key employees across all geographies with a view to ensure employee alignment and retention.

The company said the ESOP program, which has been approved by the shareholders of the company on December 2, envisages granting of 51,161 stock options representing about 0.35 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of the company.

GMM Pfaudler, is a global and diverse company, employing over 1,500 employees and 14 manufacturing facilities across four continents. GMM Pfaudler is present in the market with several branded product lines covering a broad portfolio that includes fluoropolymers, filtration & drying, engineered column systems, lab & process glass, sealing technology, and glass-lined & alloy systems.

At 230 p.m., shares of GMM Pfaudler gained 0.59 per cent at ₹4,602.30 on the BSE.