Godrej Properties has acquired a 109-acre land parcel in Nagpur, on which the company plans to plot residential units with an estimated saleable area of 2.2 million square feet.

The land parcel is located near Samrudhhi Mahamarg, (the expressway connecting the cities of Mumbai and Nagpur) and MIHAN SEZ and offers good connectivity to the Mumbai - Kolkata highway and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said that this acquisition would enhance its presence in Nagpur and “fits within our strategy of strengthening our presence across key micro-markets in India.”

At 9.52 am shares of Godrej Properties were up 2.7 per cent at ₹1577.10 on the NSE