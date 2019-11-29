Easing US-China trade worries, weakening physical demand to keep spot gold prices under check

CFMoto kickstarts bike foray
Global optimism on the improved trade outlook between the US and China, accompanied by weakness in India's physical market, has halted the rally in gold prices in November.
Prices of the yellow metal in India's spot market are set to end November with a dip of about 2.4 per cent, as against a nearly 4-per cent rally in October - a festive month.
However, on Friday, the last trading day of November, gold futures for December contract opened positive at Rs 37,763 per 10 gm, up 40 points from Thursday's close. This indicated a firm opening in the spot market.
The futures reflected the global firmness in prices, which quoted at $1,457 an oz, up $4 from the previous close. During the month, CME Gold December futures had corrected by nearly 4 per cent from highs of $1,519 an oz at the beginning of November.
The US market was closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day.
A firm trend in futures in the domestic and international markets may provide strength to the yellow metal in the physical markets. On Thursday, spot gold as quoted by the India Bullion and Jewellers’ Association (IBJA), ended at Rs 37,933 per 10 gm (for 999 purity without taxes), up Rs 27 from the previous close.
An Angel Broking outlook on gold suggested the yellow metal may face some pressure due to optimism around the US-China trade deal, which "will result in investors dumping safe haven assets, in turn, pressurising the yellow metal in the coming trading session."
"On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, the international markets are trading marginally higher by 0.09 per cent at $1461.95 per ounce," the Angel Broking International Commodity Report for Friday said.
The senior technical research analyst at Tradebulls, Bhavik Patel pointed that gold snapped a six-day fall on Thursday and ended positive.
"Scant geopolitical concerns amid a booming US stock market have kept gold prices under pressure, but gold is near its support zone of $1,450-$1,445, so a bounce back cannot be ruled out," Patel stated, adding that the outlook appears positive for the yellow metal as the US is seen backing Hong Kong protesters, "which has given gold bulls some hope that a trade deal might get delayed."
"The US dollar remains a significant headwind for the yellow metal over the next few months. The time to get into gold is when tightening credit markets create another financial crisis," he said.
For investors, Patel suggested, "Gold has taken support at 37,500 which is proving to be crucial support. Any long position should be exited below Rs 37,500."
