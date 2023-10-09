eBullion, a metal tech start-up backed by Hindustan Platinum, has launched a Systematic Investment Plan in precious metals.

The platform allows investors to accumulate precious metals such as Gold, Silver, Platinum and Palladium through periodic instalments of just Rs 100 per week or month for a tenure ranging from 3 months to 2 years.

Furthermore, eBullion maintains a steadfast commitment to quality, ensuring that every fraction of precious metals acquired through the SIP program adheres to international purity standards.

eBullion sources precious metals exclusively from London Good Delivery Refiners, with minimum purity requirements of 9999 for Gold, 9995 for Platinum or Palladium, and 999 for Silver.

To enhance the convenience of the investment process, multiple payment modes (Net Banking & UPI) are available, providing investors with the utmost ease and flexibility in their precious metals journey. The system provides the additional functionality of one-time standing instructions setup using the NACH facility provided by NPCI to enable seamless periodic payment through bank accounts.

Rajiv M Ranjan, Head of Business Operations, eBullion said the platform currently focuses on tier-I and -II cities targeting millennials seeking technology-driven smaller investment opportunities in precious metals.

Going ahead, he said the company plans to extend the investment opportunity for rural India.