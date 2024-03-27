Sai Silks Kalamandir, a leading ethnic fashion brand, plans to launch silver jewellery under ‘Rasamayi’.

With a keen eye on market trends and consumer preferences, Kalamandir recently convened a meeting to discuss and unanimously approved the company’s strategic expansion into silver jewellery.

The decision to venture into ethnic silver jewellery is a natural progression for Kalamandir, which is leveraging its decades-long legacy of excellence in the fashion industry.

The new segment will cater to connoisseurs of fine jewellery seeking distinctive pieces that exude charm, heritage and sophistication, said the company.

Prasad Chalavadi, Managing Director, Sai Silks Kalamandir, said customers have always admired the company for its unparalleled quality and elegance, and the launch of Rasamayi aims to exceed their expectations yet again.

The launch of Rasamayi will feature a captivating array of Ethnic Silver Jewellery items, including bracelets, rings, necklaces, earrings, and more.

The grand unveiling of Rasamayi will take place at the Kalamandir store in Visakhapatnam.

SSKL operates through four different format stores, namely Kalamandir, Mandir, Varamahalakshmi Silks, and KLM Fashion Mall, as well as through e-commerce channels that include their own websites and other online e-commerce marketplaces.

The company declared ₹1,351 crore in sales and a PAT of ₹97.60 crore in FY23, and its per sft realisation is ₹22,397. SSKL was the first large saree retailer to tap the markets to raise funds through an IPO, and it has grown from a single store in 2005 to 60 stores with a total floor area of more than 6 lakh square feet.