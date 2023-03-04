Sale of hallmarked gold jewellery and artefacts, without six digit alphanumeric HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) Number, will not be permitted from April 1.

Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, told mediapersons on Friday that this is being done to safeguard and protect the consumers and enhance their confidence in purchase of hallmarked gold jewellery with traceability and assurance of quality.

Along with the 6 digit-HUID marked gold jewellery, the old hallmarked jewellery with four-digits (without HUID) was also being permitted to be sold. However, the simultaneous sale of two types of hallmarked jewellery by the jewellers was creating confusion in the minds of the consumers.

Also, jewellers have already been given about two years to clear the stock of their 4 digit hallmarked articles, officals explained.

Hallmarked jewellery lying with consumers as per old schemes shall remain valid, the Consumer Affairs Ministry clarified. HUID enhances the confidence and trust of consumers in the authenticity of jewellery they purchase.