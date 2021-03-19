Gold & Silver

Gold futures gain on spot demand

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 19, 2021

Gold prices rose by ₹85 to ₹45,036 per 10 gram in futures trade on Friday as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by ₹85, or 0.19 per cent, at ₹45,036 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,022 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold prices traded 0.43 per cent higher at $1,740 per ounce in New York.

Published on March 19, 2021
