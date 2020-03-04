Gold is back in favour

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
Investors are returning to gold as a store of value after the US Federal Reserve’s emergency rate cut sparked a collapse in 10-year Treasury yields.
Spot gold extended gains on Wednesday after jumping by the most since 2016. The metal is rebounding from a dramatic plunge on Friday, when investors sold bullion to cover losses in other asset classes.
Gold rekindled its safe haven credentials on Monday after the Fed made the cut, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. Gold benefits from both uncertainty and deeply negative real yields, he said.
Speculation is mounting that the Bank of England will follow the Federal Reserve with an emergency interest-rate cut. The G7 pledge to coordinate responses to the coronavirus outbreak, followed by the Federal Reserve’s move, has also set off a flurry of activity from policymakers across Asia-Pacific. Investors are turning their focus to the Bank of Canada, which may jump into action next, with a cut expected at its scheduled meeting later Wednesday.
Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $1,647.30 an ounce by 12.49 pm in London. The metal rose 3.2 per cent on Tuesday, the most since June 2016, after Fed policy makers shaved 50 basis points off their benchmark, cutting rates outside the normal cycle of meetings for the first time since 2008.
In other precious metals, silver edged higher, while palladium declined for a fourth day.
Holdings in gold-backed ETFs resumed their rise, setting a fresh record. Tuesday’s inflow of 15.6 tonnes was the largest since mid-January, according to a preliminary tally compiled by Bloomberg News.
“The precious metal has proven an effective way of hedging portfolios against coronavirus risks, and we think key drivers are still in place,” UBS Group AG strategists wrote in a note.
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
IndiGo and SpiceJet had a good December quarter but the outlook doesn’t look encouraging, given the ...
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Investors can bargain-hunt for blue-chips and continue with their mutual fund SIPs
Dividends are not guaranteed and are declared at the discretion of the fund house
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...