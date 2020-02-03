Gold prices decline ₹281, silver drops ₹712

Gold prices declined by ₹281 to ₹41,748 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, in line with the fall in global rates, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹42,029 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also dropped ₹712 to Rs 47,506 per kg as compared with ₹48,218 per kg in the previous trade. “Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi fell by Rs 281 with fall in global gold prices despite weaker rupee,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst(Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,578 per ounce, while silver was quoting at USD 17.78 per ounce.

