Gold rallies for second day, rises ₹ 175 on buying support

Extending its gains for second consecutive day, gold prices on Tuesday surged ₹175 to ₹ 33,370 per 10 gram in the national capital on fresh domestic demand, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Tracking gold, silver also gained ₹ 250 to 37,750 per kg on more offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders attributed the rise in gold prices to a pick-up in demand from local jewellers and retailers in the domestic market.

Globally, spot gold was trading steady at USD 1,324 an ounce in New York, while silver was quoting lower at USD 14.79 an ounce. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity surged by ₹ 175 each to ₹ 33,370 per 10 gram and ₹ 33,200 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold, however, held steady at ₹ 26,700 per eight gram. In the previous session, gold had gained ₹ 75 to ₹ 33,195 per 10 gram.

Meanwhile, silver ready rose ₹ 250 to ₹ 37,750 per kg, while weekly-based delivery advanced ₹ 162 to ₹ 36,626 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at ₹ 80,000 for buying and ₹ 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.