Gold rallies for second day, rises ₹ 175 on buying support

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Extending its gains for second consecutive day, gold prices on Tuesday surged ₹175 to ₹ 33,370 per 10 gram in the national capital on fresh domestic demand, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Tracking gold, silver also gained ₹ 250 to 37,750 per kg on more offtake by industrial units and coin makers.
Traders attributed the rise in gold prices to a pick-up in demand from local jewellers and retailers in the domestic market.
Globally, spot gold was trading steady at USD 1,324 an ounce in New York, while silver was quoting lower at USD 14.79 an ounce. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity surged by ₹ 175 each to ₹ 33,370 per 10 gram and ₹ 33,200 per 10 gram, respectively.
Sovereign gold, however, held steady at ₹ 26,700 per eight gram. In the previous session, gold had gained ₹ 75 to ₹ 33,195 per 10 gram.
Meanwhile, silver ready rose ₹ 250 to ₹ 37,750 per kg, while weekly-based delivery advanced ₹ 162 to ₹ 36,626 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at ₹ 80,000 for buying and ₹ 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor