Gold tumbles ₹954 on strong rupee, global cues

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Gold prices on Tuesday tumbled by ₹954 to ₹43,549 per 10 gram in the national capital on stronger rupee and selling in the global market, according to HDFC Securities.
The yellow metal had closed at ₹44,503 per 10 gram in the previous trading session.
Silver prices also fell by ₹80 to ₹49,990 per kg from ₹50,070 per kg on Monday.
The price of 999 and 995 purity gold in Delhi was trading lower by ₹770 at ₹44,030 per 10 gram and ₹43,880 per 10 gram, respectively as per TickerPlant.
“Gold prices pared previous gains with international spot gold prices witnessing correction on Tuesday, falling below USD 1,650. Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi declined by ₹954 on broad selling in global prices and a stronger rupee,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
The spot rupee was trading around 16 paise stronger against the dollar during the day, he said.
The Indian rupee appreciated by 18 paise to 71.80 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking gains in the domestic equity market and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.
In the international market, both gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,648 per ounce and USD 18.40 per ounce, respectively.
“The worries over spreading coronavirus may limit downside in gold prices,” Patel added.
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
It helps to compare policy premiums with and without OPD cover to see if they are cost-effective
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Max Financial Services rallied 9 per cent last Thursday, on reports of Axis Bank looking to a buy a stake in ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...