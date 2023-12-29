Goldsikka Ltd has set up the second version of its GoldATM which can dispense both gold and silver coins at Ameerpet Metro Station.

According to Sy Taruj, CEO, Goldsikka customers can now buy gold coins ranging from 0.5 grams to 20 grams and silver coins ranging from 10 grams to 100 grams.

The ATM also captures live rates from the London Bullion Market Association, (LBMA) ensuring customers have access to the most up-to-date prices. Additionally, the company has introduced the option for customers to purchase using UPI, in addition to debit and credit cards.

Global plans

Hyderabad-based Goldsikka has plans to install 2000 to 3000 such machines across the country and overseas. They have already received orders from countries like Russia, Turkmenia, USA, and other parts of the globe.

In addition to the Ameerpet Metro Station, the company has also started installing its machines in multiple airports, starting with Hyderabad Airport and Mangalore Airport. To ensure a seamless supply of machines, Goldsikka Ltd will be entering into partnerships with global manufacturers.

The first version of the Gold ATM, launched in Hyderabad, can only dispense gold coins. “The company has modified the ATM to dispense both gold and silver coins, catering to the requirements of individuals interested in buying silver coins,” the CEO said.

The company has also signed its first franchise agreement with SS Beauty World in Visakhapatnam, for the latest version of the ATM which will be opened soon.