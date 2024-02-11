In the dynamic realm of the global economy, the year 2024 is poised to witness a nuanced interplay of external factors that will significantly influence the trajectory of precious metals. These factors, collectively paint a complex picture of how precious metals may fare in the upcoming year.

One of the pivotal forces directing the economic scenario is the anticipation of early Federal Reserve rate cuts. As market sentiments lean towards expectations of a weakening dollar and bonds, gold prices have surged, reaching near three-week highs. This surge, triggered by investors seeking refuge in gold as a safe-haven asset, creates a ripple effect, uplifting prices across the spectrum of precious metals, including platinum, palladium, and silver.

Demand from central banks

Central bank decisions constitute another crucial influencer for precious metals. Forecasts indicate that around 25 per cent of central banks worldwide are poised to increase their gold reserves. While gold often takes the spotlight, this surge in demand from central banks also positively impacts other metals, reinforcing their standing as reliable stores of value amid economic uncertainties.

Simultaneously, the spectre of potential geopolitical instability in the Middle East emerges as a compelling factor influencing the entire spectrum of precious metals. Historical trends reveal that periods of geopolitical tension generate positive sentiment for gold, drawing investors to assets perceived as safer during uncertain times. The ongoing geopolitical complexities in the Middle East are expected to broaden this impact, strengthening not only gold prices but also influencing other commodity price. Investors, in response to potential economic disruptions, may diversify their portfolios, incorporating platinum, palladium, and silver as hedges.

Analysts project a notable surge in the price of gold in 2024, with expectations reaching up to $2,200. This surge is anticipated to be underpinned by factors such as the early expectations of Fed rate cuts, increasing central bank demand, and geopolitical uncertainties. Analysts also foresee a minimum value of $2,000 in the early months of the year, setting a bullish tone for the metal.

Strategic moves to hedge

Beyond the immediate factors, gold’s allure as a geopolitical haven remains robust. Major economies, including China, India, Russia, and Turkey, are expected to contribute to strong demand for gold. This demand is driven by these countries’ strategic moves to hedge against potential fluctuations in the US dollar and assert greater financial autonomy on the global stage.

Building on the momentum from 2023, the economic landscape of 2024 is intricately woven with factors significantly influencing a spectrum of precious metals, with gold taking centre stage. As investors navigate these complexities, precious metals, collectively, stand poised to play a pivotal role in safeguarding wealth and asserting their enduring allure as reliable assets amid evolving economic conditions.

(The author is Head of Business Operations, eBullion)