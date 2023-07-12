The government on Wednesday imposed import restrictions on certain gold jewellery and articles, a move which would help cut import of non-essential items.

Now an importer would need a permission of licence from the government for importing these gold products.

However, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that the restrictions will not be there for imports under the India-UAE free trade agreement.

In a notification, the DGFT said that the import policy of these products “has been amended from free to restricted with immediate effect”.