Quick commerce platforms ﻿Bigbasket﻿, ﻿Blinkit﻿, ﻿Swiggy﻿Instamart, and ﻿Zepto﻿are offering to deliver gold and silver coins in 10 minutes on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Unicorn startup Zepto has partnered with Nek Jewellery, while Swiggy Instamart has partnered with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Muthoot Exim (Muthoot Pappachan Group) to allow customers to purchase gold and silver coins directly through its platform.

Swiggy Instamart said in a statement that the coins come in different weights. Gold coins will be available in 24 carats with 999 purity, and silver coins also come with a purity level of 999. It will also deliver silver glasses, silver spoons, and pooja essentials.

Swiggy Instamart also created a surprise element for customers with chocolate gold coins and a note announcing the news. This teaser sparked curiosity and anticipation among customers, setting the stage for a gold rush. In addition to gold and silver coins in different weights, Swiggy Instamart will also deliver silver spoons, silver glasses, and puja essentials like the Vishnu Chalisa book, agarbatti, flowers, and puja cloth.

Swiggy Instamart saw a surge by over 500% in sales of coins as compared to our Dhanteras, tweeted Phani Kishan, CEO of Swiggy Instamart.

“The success of last year’s Dhanteras coin sales highlights the rising consumer interest in quick commerce for auspicious purchases,” said Kishan.

Fintech platform ﻿PhonePe﻿has introduced a cashback offer of up to ₹2,000 on a minimum order value of ₹1,000 through its app. The company said in a statement that the deal applies to the one-time purchase of 24k digital gold. Users can use various payment modes, including UPI, UPI Lite, credit and debit cards, wallets and gift cards. The platform promises to provide gold of the highest purity, sourced from companies such as ﻿Caratlane﻿, ﻿SafeGold﻿, and MMTC-PAMP.

Tata Digital’s Bigbasket has partnered with Tanishq and MMTC-PAMP to offer gold and silver coins and bars.