Spot gold neutral in $1,404-$1,421 range

Reuters SINGAPORE | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

Spot gold looks neutral in a narrow range of $1,404-$1,421 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The range is formed by the 100 per cent and the 107 per cent projection levels of an upward wave C from $1,159.96. A break above $1,421 will not only open the way towards $1,439, but also confirm a bullish pennant, which suggests a target at $1,497.

A break below $1,403 could cause a fall to $1,387. A further dip would confirm a double-top and a bearish target at $1,346 will be established accordingly.

