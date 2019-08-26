Gold & Silver

Trump tweets push gold prices higher

Rajalakshmi Nirmal BL Research Bureau | Updated on August 26, 2019 Published on August 26, 2019

Gold prices have hit a fresh high for 2019.   -  istock.com

Year-to-date, the metal’s returns stands at a high 21 per cent now

Gold prices have hit a fresh high for 2019. The yellow metal crossed the $1555/ounce today on intensifying trade tensions between the US and China. Year-to-date, the metal’s returns stands at a high 21 per cent now.

In India, given a sharp drop in rupee, gold prices have scaled even higher. On MCX, the gold futures is at Rs 39,319, up 1.4 per cent now over Friday’s close.

Read more: Gold advances to hit fresh highs in Indian markets

China on Friday announced retaliatory tariffs of between 5-10 per cent on $75 billion of US goods. It also said that a 25 per cent tariff on US automobiles will be reinstated from December 15th. These were in response to Donald Trump’s announcement on August 1st of a 10 per cent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Related news: China to impose new tariffs on $75 bn of US products

After China’s fresh moves on tariffs, Trump took to twitter making a series of comments that sent global markets into jitters.

 

 

 

 

US treasury yields drop

The US 10 year treasury yield has witnessed a sharp slide. It is at 1.4543 per cent, down from 1.6131 on Thursday. The 2-year treasury yield is at 1.4588. The spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-year yield inverted multiple times throughout Friday – which sent alarm bells ringing for investors as this is a sign of recession.

There are now expectations that the Federal Reserve will be under pressure to cut rates in its next meeting and start a rate easing cycle. Currently, the Fed fund futures show market expectations for a 25 basis points rate cut on September 18th.

Published on August 26, 2019
gold and precious material
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Gold advances to hit fresh highs in Indian markets