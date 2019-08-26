Trump tweets push gold prices higher

Gold prices have hit a fresh high for 2019. The yellow metal crossed the $1555/ounce today on intensifying trade tensions between the US and China. Year-to-date, the metal’s returns stands at a high 21 per cent now.

In India, given a sharp drop in rupee, gold prices have scaled even higher. On MCX, the gold futures is at Rs 39,319, up 1.4 per cent now over Friday’s close.

Read more: Gold advances to hit fresh highs in Indian markets

China on Friday announced retaliatory tariffs of between 5-10 per cent on $75 billion of US goods. It also said that a 25 per cent tariff on US automobiles will be reinstated from December 15th. These were in response to Donald Trump’s announcement on August 1st of a 10 per cent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Related news: China to impose new tariffs on $75 bn of US products

After China’s fresh moves on tariffs, Trump took to twitter making a series of comments that sent global markets into jitters.

Our Country has lost, stupidly, Trillions of Dollars with China over many years. They have stolen our Intellectual Property at a rate of Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year, & they want to continue. I won’t let that happen! We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

....better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

For many years China (and many other countries) has been taking advantage of the United States on Trade, Intellectual Property Theft, and much more. Our Country has been losing HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year to China, with no end in sight.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

....Sadly, past Administrations have allowed China to get so far ahead of Fair and Balanced Trade that it has become a great burden to the American Taxpayer. As President, I can no longer allow this to happen! In the spirit of achieving Fair Trade, we must Balance this very.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

...unfair Trading Relationship. China should not have put new Tariffs on 75 BILLION DOLLARS of United States product (politically motivated!). Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25%, will be taxed at 30%... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

...Additionally, the remaining 300 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, that was being taxed from September 1st at 10%, will now be taxed at 15%. Thank you for your attention to this matter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

US treasury yields drop

The US 10 year treasury yield has witnessed a sharp slide. It is at 1.4543 per cent, down from 1.6131 on Thursday. The 2-year treasury yield is at 1.4588. The spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-year yield inverted multiple times throughout Friday – which sent alarm bells ringing for investors as this is a sign of recession.

There are now expectations that the Federal Reserve will be under pressure to cut rates in its next meeting and start a rate easing cycle. Currently, the Fed fund futures show market expectations for a 25 basis points rate cut on September 18th.