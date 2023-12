Goldiam International Ltd has received orders worth ₹50 crore from international clients for manufacturing of lab-grown diamond studded gold jewellery.

According to the stock exchange filing, the time period for the contract is fixed on or before March 31, 2024.

The stock rose by 3.14 per cent on the NSE, traded at ₹179 on the NSE as of 3:25 pm on Friday. The stock closed at ₹178.50, up by 2.85 per cent.

