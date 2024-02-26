Intellect Design Arena Ltd.’s shares were up by 3.07 per cent after its Global Transaction Banking arm announced that Société Générale, a European financial services group, was deploying its Corporate Treasury Exchange (CTX) platform in France. Live implementation in the French banking sector would deliver enhanced cash pooling, real-time liquidity optimisation, risk reduction, and automated investment of excess cash.

CTX, powered by eMACH.ai architecture, offers corporate treasurers a suite of tools, enabling them to automate real-time liquidity management across multiple accounts, currencies, banks, and geographies. The platform facilitates the automated movement of cash balances, providing corporate clients an optimal cash pooling experience, from visibility and forecasting to automated sweeping and investments.

The shares were up by 3.07 per cent at ₹982.35 at 1.03 pm on the BSE.