Goldman Sachs and sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company have signed a $1-billion separately managed account to co-invest in private credit opportunities throughout the Asia-Pacific region, including India.

The partnership will be managed by Private Credit at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with a dedicated on-the-ground team across multiple Asia-Pacific markets, a statement from Goldman Sachs said.

The partnership will aim to deploy $1 billion of long-term capital, offering customised private credit solutions to high quality companies and sponsors throughout the Asia-Pacific region, with particular focus on India.

This mandate will enable both firms to continue scaling their investment activity in the large and growing Asia Pacific credit market, the statement said.

The global Private Credit team at GS consists of 165 credit investment professionals overseeing more than $110 billion in assets under management (AUM) and drawing on the network, expertise and capabilities of Goldman Sachs to source and underwrite global lending opportunities.

Since 1998, Goldman Sachs has invested across multiple Asia-Pacific markets, including Australia and New Zealand, India, South-East Asia, China, Korea and Japan.

In 2023, Goldman Sachs announced that it is expanding its footprint in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by opening a new office in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital city.

Marc Nachmann, Global Head of Asset & Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs, said, “We are pleased to announce the partnership between Mubadala and Goldman Sachs Alternatives.” He added that the partnership bolsterered the expansion of its Asia Credit platform and investment in new opportunities across the Asia Pacific region.

Omar Eraiqat, Deputy CEO of Diversified Investments at Mubadala, said: “The diverse and rapidly growing economies, as well as the increasing private equity deal volumes, are significantly driving demand in Asia Pacific for customized credit solutions from non-traditional lenders.

Fabrizio Bocciardi, Head of Credit Investments at Mubadala, added: “India, in particular, stands out as a key market with significant opportunities in private credit, and where Goldman Sachs has strong exposure and capabilities.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit