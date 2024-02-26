DreamFolks Services Ltd has announced a partnership with Looks Salon, a Indian beauty and grooming industry brand. The collaboration will see DreamFolks expand into the lifestyle services sector, diversifying its offerings beyond travel-related services.

The company aims to enhance customer loyalty programmes by providing beauty and grooming services through Looks Salon’s 200+ outlets nationwide. Customers of DreamFolks and members of the DreamFolks Club will have access to the services, including manicures, pedicures, clean-ups, facials, and haircuts, facilitated by skilled stylists and beauty professionals.

To access these exclusive services, customers can utilise DreamFolks’ web-access solution to generate a QR code, which they can present upon arrival at any Looks Salon outlet. Upon validation, customers will gain access to the beauty and grooming services offered under this collaboration.

The company seeks to attract new enterprise clients and strengthen its position in the market by diversifying revenue streams and targeting corporate entities and individuals with DreamFolks Club memberships.

