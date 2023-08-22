GRM Overseas has launched a new line of packaged products under the ‘10X Shakti’ brand through its subsidiary, GRM Foodkraft.

The product range includes Besan, Daliya, Maida, Poha, and Sooji, which will be accessible to consumers through the general trade and modern trade channels, especially through e-commerce platforms.

Managing Director, Atul Garg said: “We have crafted this new product range to ensure it aligns perfectly with the evolving demands of modern households. This is an important and progressive step for our domestic branded business, and we are sure that these new products will be appreciated by our customers and will improve our brand presence and recognition within the domestic market.”

However, the shares were down by 0.26 per cent at Rs 173 at 11.25 am on the BSE.