The board of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd on Friday declared second interim dividend of ₹20 a share of ₹10 each fully paid up (200 per cent) for the Financial Year 2022-23. The record date for the payment of second interim dividend will be March 20, the company said.

Shares of HAL closed 0.44 per cent lower at ₹2,849.85 on the BSE.