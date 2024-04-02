Sterlite Technologies Ltd’s shares were up by 3.45% after the company reported bagging orders worth approximately Rs 900 crore in FY24 for providing advanced optical solutions and smart fibre deployment services to private service providers in India. These orders will support the connectivity needs of more than 20 states, spanning approximately 15,000 kilometers of optical fibre-based digital infrastructure.

The company informed that its solutions, including its Glass to Gigabit capability and flagship products like Stellar fibre and high-fibre count Intermittently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) cable, position the company to meet the evolving demands of the Indian telecom industry.

Praveen Cherian, CEO of STL Global Services, said, “India stands on the cusp of digital leadership, characterised by rapid technological advancements and widespread adoption. We are proud to contribute to this journey and are confident that through our specialised optical solutions and smart deployment services, we will enable service providers to shape the nation’s digital future, driving economic prosperity.”

The shares were up by 3.21% to ₹127.35 at 3.25 p.m. on the NSE.