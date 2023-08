Hero MotoCorp announced its revised pricing for the Harley-Davidson X440, at a starting price of Rs 2,39,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi), reflecting an increase of Rs 10,500 across all variants.

It has a limited-time offer to buy the bike at the current introductory price of Rs 2,29,000 until August 3, 2023.

The share price went down by 1.85 per cent to Rs 3,045 at 10.03 am on BSE.