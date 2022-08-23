hamburger

How Twitterati reacted to Fitch’s biting report on Adani group

BL Chennai Bureau | Chennai, August 23 | Updated on: Aug 23, 2022

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Caution to sarcasm pouring in micro blogging site

Soon after Fitch group firm a CreditSights came out with a scathing report on Adani group, "Twitter experts" hit the micro-blogging site with an avalanche of tweets — from memes to free advice. While some hail Gautam Adani, others advised investors to remain cautious while some others predicted that the group may fail.

Advait Arora (@WealthEnrich) tweeted: We all know @gautam_adani group is highly leveraged. What vital to know is how #AdaniGroup is utilising this debt. It's leveraging debt for business expansion & if it has strong debt servicing plans then it's not an issue. What is 'unrelated' is subjective to mgm's vision !

Amit ArorA (@aarora_1977) tweeted, “A person who is elevated to #4 in the world from India.... There is no celebration at all.... Come on guys. Respect the hard work, dedication and enthusiasm. Many many congratulations to”

On the other hand, Mohan Gurubelli (@GurubelliMohan) wondered: Over for #AdaniGroup stocks?

Similar sentiments were echoed by Ravi Kumar (@ravikumar_su): Looks like the time has come 😃 #AdaniGroup

Buying opportunity

However, The Lost Me (@thelovelylostme) sees it as a buying opportunity. "Many investors will thank #Fitch report on #AdaniGroup soon.................. for giving an opportunity to enter at lower levels🔥😅 Personal view!"

Krushika AV (@KrishKrushik) said, “Why worry Govt of India working tirelessly for #AdaniGroup. In first few yr banks have written off loans worth 70,000+crore taken by Adani group it seems!”

A word of caution from Gostocks (@gostocksin). “Massive debt ...stock prices have also priced many years of growth expectation....will be challenging for the group to deliver on sustained basis and market will keenly watch their performance #AdaniGroup success is already priced in....failure can be disastrous for the economy,” said the tweet.

Millennaires (@millennaires) tweeted, “Adani group is “deeply Overleveraged” warns CreditSights report. Why credit rating companies being reactive instead of proactive? Nothing is unusual in this news. ☹️”

Published on August 23, 2022
Adani Transmission Ltd
merger, acquisition and takeover
Adani Power Ltd
