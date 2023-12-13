HPL Electric and Power Ltd.’s shares were up by 10 per cent after the company announced the acquisition of smart meter orders totaling Rs 545 crore from several customers as part of its routine operations.

Gautam Seth, Joint Managing Director of HPL, said, “The receipt of these orders reflects our alignment with the government’s ongoing efforts to implement smart meters nationwide. While understanding that this is just one more step in a much broader initiative, it highlights HPL’s significant role in this sector. Our high acceptability in terms of performance and quality with leading AMISPs demonstrates HPL’s strong positioning in the smart meter market.”

The shares were up by 10 per cent to ₹220.65 at 12.52 pm on the BSE.