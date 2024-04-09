ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. entered into a partnership with Policybazaar, an insurance platform. The collaboration aims to provide insurance solutions to Indian consumers through Policybazaar’s reach.

The company informed, the partnership grants access to nearly 10 million customers, offering insurance products including motor, health, travel, home and business insurance. The collaboration covers business lines of the Policybazaar platform, including policybazaar.com for retail audiences, PB for Business for corporates and PB Partners for channel partners.

This partnership is expected to enhance insurance distribution, ensuring coverage reached every corner of the nation through a seamless digital platform.

Anand Singhi, Chief - Retail & Government Business of ICICI Lombard, stated, “We are pleased to join forces with Policybazaar to offer our innovative insurance solutions to customers. We aim to democratise insurance in India by offering consumers an accessible and comprehensive platform to purchase insurance seamlessly.”

The shares were down by 0.32 per cent to ₹1,706 at 3.30 pm on the BSE.

