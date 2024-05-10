Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited’s shares were up by 2.27 per cent after the company unveiled six new rides at Imagicaa Water Park in Khopoli to enhance the customer experience. The company reported that the expansion increases the water park’s daily footfall capacity by approximately 30 per cent, to allow a larger audience on peak days and meet the growing demand for activities.

The total capital expenditure for these new rides amounted to around ₹12 crore. These new rides include Thunder Bay, a four-person tube slide, Crusader, a two-person tube slide, Twin Twister, a one-person body slide, Blizzard, a two-person tube slide, Crazy Fall, a one-person body slide and Storm Surge, a one-person body slide. The company said, “The expansion is well-timed for the summer season, offering guests a fresh sense of excitement and novelty.”

Jai Malpani, Managing Director of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited, said “Our goal is to continually innovate and elevate the guest experience and these new ride additions perfectly embody that commitment. We have received significant demand from our guests to increase our capacity to enhance the guest experience and novelty factor. This addition comes at a time of peak summer, which is the favourite time for guests to visit water parks. We welcome guests to experience the thrill of these attractions, creating cherished memories with family and friends. This expansion represents a significant investment for Imagicaaworld Entertainment, underscoring our commitment to ensure a world-class experience and facilities for our guests. We also look forward to hosting larger groups, including corporate groups, in our Water Park, with the provision of additional banquet areas.”

The shares were up by 2.27 per cent to ₹78.81 at 2.28 pm on the BSE.