Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd has announced a project on the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. The ₹130-crore project will include multiple indoor and outdoor attractions, along with food and beverage options, it said. It expects to commence operations in two years, pending approvals.

It has leased 11 acres from the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL) for 30 years, extendable on mutually agreed terms, for the entertainment park. The company said it is collaborating with international partners to bring world-class entertainment to Ahmedabad and nearby cities.

Jai Malpani, Managing Director of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited, said, “With Imagicaa’s high popularity as a brand in Gujarat and diverse array of indoor and outdoor attractions, we are confident that the project will become a landmark destination and contribute to the vibrant spirit of Ahmedabad.”

However, the shares were down by 4.63 per cent to ₹77.16 at 11.51 am on the BSE.