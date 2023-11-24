IndusInd Bank has joined forces with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) to introduce digital rupee transactions in Delhi NCR. The partnership enables customers at selected IGL stations to conduct payments using the Digital Rupee, the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) launched by the Reserve Bank of India in 2022.

Additionally, through UPI interoperability, customers can scan any UPI QR using their Digital Rupee App across all IGL stations. The bank is focused on contributing to the broader acceptance of Digital Rupee and fostering a ‘cashless’ economy.

Arun Khurana, Deputy CEO, IndusInd Bank, said, “This strategic partnership with IGL, one of our key customers, marks a significant milestone in our efforts to promote Digital Rupee. It is a progressive step in our constant endeavour to simplify banking experience for the customers and participants in the banking eco-system.”

However, the shares were down by 0.48 per cent to ₹1479 at 1.25 pm on the BSE.