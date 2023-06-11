Announcement of macroeconomic data, such as industrial production and inflation, the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision along with trends in global equities would dictate movement in the stock market this week, analysts said.

Besides, foreign fund trading activity would also guide the trends in equities.

"All eyes are now on the US Fed policy outcome for cues, which is scheduled on June 14. In the following sessions, the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BoJ) will also announce their policy decisions.

"On the macroeconomic front, participants will be tracking IIP data, CPI inflation, and WPI inflation during the week. Apart from these factors, updates on the progress of monsoon will also remain on their radar," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said, this week is expected to be crucial as several central banks would announce their decisions on interest rates.

Equity investors would also track movement of the global oil benchmark, Brent crude, and the rupee.

"Institutional flows will also be a significant factor to consider, given their recent trend of buying over the past couple of weeks," Meena added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 78.52 points or 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty gained 29.3 points or 0.15 per cent.

The past week witnessed a period of consolidation in the markets, Meena said.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, “The overall structure of the market remains positive, supported by lower volatility, healthy macros, and consistent Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) buying. Now with major domestic events behind, markets will take cues from global events.”