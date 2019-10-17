Broker's call: Infosys (Reduce)

Number of unruly airline passengers worldwide in 2018
Geojit
Infosys (Reduce)
CMP: ₹771.45
Target: ₹729
Infosys registered a solid top line growth of 9.8 per cent y-o-y in Q2FY20 (CC growth at 11.4 per cent), largely in-line with consensus estimates. Growth across geographies was led by North America (+11.8 per cent y-o-y) followed by Europe (+10.5 per cent). Among the business segments, Utilities (+17.2 per cent y-o-y) and Communication (+17.1 per cent) led the increases followed by Manufacturing (+15.2 per cent).
Digital revenue represented 38.3 per cent of the total revenue and grew 36.9 per cent y-o-y in Q2FY20. The company reported deal wins worth $2.8 billion which is expected to boost the top line growth momentum going forward. EBIT margin improved to 21.7 per cent in Q2YFY20, fuelled by higher utilisation, better onsite mix and other cost management efforts partially offset by compensation increase.
The company’s efforts to reduce attrition reaped benefits with overall attrition rate reducing to 21.7 per cent in Q2FY20 versus 23.4 per cent in Q1FY20.
We downgrade our rating to REDUCE with a target price of ₹729 based on 18x FY21E adjusted EPS.
Gas-turbine engine: An engine incorporating as its chief element a turbine rotated by expanding gases. In its ...
Why don’t aircraft take a direct route to their destinations instead of criss-crossing the skies? The reasons ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
The rupee, which had been holding between 70.75 and 71.4 against the dollar since the beginning of October, ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...