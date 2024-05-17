ICICI Direct experienced a major outage this morning, informing investors that the website would be operational by 10 a.m. However, the delay persisted, causing widespread frustration. Angry investors took to the company’s X account, expressing their dissatisfaction. In a notice on their website and social media, the company stated, “ICICIdirect.com shall be available by 10:00 a.m., Friday, 17th May, 2024. We deeply regret the inconvenience.”

Also read:ICICI Securities net doubles in Q4

Deepak Kalyanaraman commented, “These guys are liars. They had some technical issues and shamelessly put the note as maintenance. I will quit ICICI Direct this week; they are useless.” Vivek Joshi, said, “Trading switch was set for tomorrow, but closing logins today? Brilliant move!”

Investors were further enraged, with one stating, “Would request everyone to share their losses on Twitter itself and make sure that ICICI pays for it.” Another investor added, “Who is responsible for the loss? When would this problem be solved? It is totally hectic.”

The company put out an update on X stating, “Our Site/App are working fine now. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” but many investors reported ongoing issues. They demanded compensation for their losses, with one investor stating, “Don’t apologise for the inconvenience, compensate our losses.”