ICICI Securities, soon-to-be-delisted, has reported a 104-per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024. Its net zoomed to ₹535.35 crore for March 2024 crore as against ₹261.95 crore reported in year-ago comparable period. Total revenues rose 74 per cent to ₹1,542.85 crore (₹884.69 crore).

The board has recommended a second interim dividend of ₹17 a share of face value of ₹5 each to the shareholders as of record date (April 26).

The stock of ICICI Securities on Thursday closed 1.32 per cent lower at ₹703.25 on the BSE.