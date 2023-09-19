Realty firm Signature Global, which is launching its maiden public issue on Wednesday, has raised ₹318.5 crore from anchor investors including Nomura.

In a regulatory filing, Signature Global informed that under Anchor Investors (AIs) portion in the public issue, 82,72,700 equity shares have been subscribed at ₹385 per equity share.

The Nomura Trust and Banking Co Ltd bought maximum 18,70,094 shares.

Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co Ltd, Kotak India EQ Contra Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, Nippon India Equity Opportunities AIF, Bandhan Core Equity Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage and Goldman Sachs Singapore are other major investors.

Signature Global — backed by HDFC Capital and IFC — will hit capital market on September 20 with its IPO to raise ₹730 crore. The offer will close on September 22.

In July last year, Signature Global had filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator SEBI to launch its IPO.

The company has fixed price band at ₹366-385 per share for its maiden public issue.

According to the red herrring prospectus (RHP) filed recently, the total size of the IPO is up to ₹730 crore, comprising fresh issue of shares up to ₹603 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹127 crore. The bulk of the proceeds will be used to reduce debt.

Performance outlook

Signature Global has achieved 32 per cent growth in its sales bookings to ₹3430.58 crore in the last fiscal year on strong housing demand.

The Gurugram-based Signature Global, which focuses on affordable and mid-income housing segment, had clocked ₹2,590 crore worth sales bookings in the previous fiscal.

Signature Global's collection from customers rose to ₹1,920 crore last fiscal from ₹1,282.14 crore in the previous year.

It launched 6.21 million square feet area during 2022-23 as against 4.21 million square feet in the previous year.

Signature Global delivered 4.01 million square feet area last fiscal, up from 3.03 million square feet in the previous year.

"Our net debt stood at around ₹1,100 crore at the end of the last fiscal year. We propose to utilise ₹432 crore for debt reduction," Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal had told reporters recently.

“The balance fund will be used for inorganic growth through land acquisitions and general corporate purposes,” he had said.

At present, the promoter group holds 78.35 per cent stake in the company. Their shareholding will come down to around 69-70 per cent in the company post listing.

Through OFS, International Finance Corporation is selling their shares partly. At present, IFC holds 5.38 per cent stake in the company.

As per the RHP, the company's total income rose to ₹1,585.87 crore last fiscal from ₹939.60 crore in the previous year.

The net loss has narrowed down to ₹63.71 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal year from ₹115.5 crore in the previous year.

Signature Global commenced operations in 2014 through its subsidiary Signature Builders Pvt Ltd with the launch of 'Solera' project on 6.13 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana.

As of March 31, 2023, it had sold 27,965 residential and commercial units, all within the Delhi-NCR, with an aggregate saleable area of 18.90 million square feet. It sold 25,089 residential units with an average selling price of ₹36 lakh per unit.

