The ₹405-crore initial public offering of Senco Gold will close for public subscription today. The issue has received a strong response from retail investors. Priced in a band of ₹301-317, investors can bid for a minimum of 47 equity shares. The issue received bids for 2.58 crore shares, as against 94.18 lakh shares on the offer

Issue details

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹270 crore and a ₹135-crore offer-for-sale (OFS) by SAIF Partners India IV Ltd. At present, SAIF Partners has a 19.23 per cent stake in the jewellery retail chain.

While 50 per cent of the issue size is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and 15 per cent for HNIs (non-institutional investors), 35 per cent is reserved for retail investors.

While the quota reserved for retail investors received 3.67 times subscription, the portion for Non-Institutional Investors (NII) was subscribed 3.58 times. Qualified Institutional Investors, who generally wait till last date, bid for just 28 per cent.

Anchor investors

As part of the IPO process, the jewellery retail player has allotted 38,32,807 equity shares to 21 anchor investors, raising close to ₹122 crore at ₹317 a share. Of the QIB portion, 60 per cent is reserved for anchor investors. The anchor was a well-diversified book, with a focus on long-only investors. Key marquee investors include Nippon MF, White Oak, Jupiter asset management, Bandhan MF, 3P India Equity Fund (owned by Prashant Jain - 1st IPO investment by the fund), Max Life Insurance, Sundaram MF, and Franklin Templeton MF.

IIFL Securities, Ambit Private and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the offer.

Business model

The company primarily sells gold and diamond jewellery, besides jewellery made of silver, platinum and precious and semi-precious stones and other metals. Its other offerings include costume jewellery, gold and silver coins and utensils made of silver.

Senco Gold currently has 127 showrooms (70 company-operated showrooms and 57 franchisee showrooms) with a total area of approximately 393,342 sq. ft., in 89 cities and towns across 13 states.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

